Abhishek Bachchan's First Look From Digital Debut Breathe: Into The Shadows is Out

Actor Abhishek Bachchan says the realisation that his digital debut is actually happening has kicked in with the release date announcement of his web series, Breathe: Into The Shadows. "The thrill of making my digital on-screen debut with Breathe: Into The Shadows has finally kicked in with the recent announcement that was made last Friday," Abhishek said.

"The love and support I have received since we announced the launch date of the show has reinstated my belief of constantly evolving in order to connect with newer audiences. I am ecstatic to launch my first digital series that is a perfect example of the exciting, genre-defining content that we are now able to consume at our convenience," he added.

The first look of Abhishek's character has been revealed. It shows him in a dark and intense mood, as he holds a pamphlet of a missing child.



After the launch of the first look, Abhishek said: "I am definitely looking forrward to the days to come as we slowly unfold Breathe: Into The Shadows to the world."

Breathe: Into The Shadows also marks the digital debut of South actress Nithya Menen. The show also features Sayami Kher. Actor Amit Sadh, who was lauded for his performance in the first season of Breathe, will reprise his role as Inspector Kabir Sawant once again.

Director Mayank Sharma has co-written the series with Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, and Arshad Syed. The trailer is scheduled for launch on July 1 and the series will stream on Amazon Prime Video from July 10.

