Abhishek Bachchan's Post as Bob Biswas Draws the 'Ultimate Compliment' from a Fan

Abhishek Bachchan started shooting for his upcoming crime thriller Bob Biswas on Friday. While he did not reveal his whole look, he did give his fans a sneak peek from the sets of the film. Abhishek shared a picture picture in between the shot clap and the rest was left for the audience’s imagination. People have already started pouring in compliments.

Among the first ones to comment was the movie’s producer and actor Shah Rukh Khan, who was having a ‘Major FOMO’ as he missed Kolkata. His tweet read, “Missing being with u all. You in my city...will come and meet you soon. How do the kids say it...Major FOMO happening? Right?! Have a great shoot & enjoy the process.”

Missing being with u all. You in my city...will come and meet you soon. How do the kids say it...Major FOMO happening? Right?! Have a great shoot & enjoy the process. https://t.co/H4PplKtWWm — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 24, 2020

Abhishek responded to many good luck wishes coming his way on his twitter handle. One fan tweeted how he didn’t look like Abhishek at all and the actor took it as a compliment.

That’s the ultimate compliment. Thank you. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) January 24, 2020

Earlier, Abhishek also shared a picture of the props he will be using for playing the titular role; a motorola flip phone and a big rimmed spectacles.

The film is produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Kahaani director Sujoy Ghosh's Boundscript Motion Pictures. Sujoy's daughter Diya Ghosh is helming the film.

Bob Biswas is a spin off of Sujoy’s 2012 film Kahaani. Chitrangada Singh will be seen paired opposite Abhishek for this one. While the release date has not been announced, the film is slated for a release in 2020 itself.

