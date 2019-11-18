Abhishek Banerjee Joins Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, Lakshya in Dostana 2
The 'Dostana' sequel alongside Abhishek Banerjee will star Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and debutante actor Lakshya. 'Dostana 2' is being directed by Collin D'Cunha.
Cast of Dostana 2
"Stree" fame actor Abhishek Banerjee is the latest addition to the cast of "Dostana 2". He is currently shooting along with Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor in Chandigarh.
"Dostana 2" is being directed by Collin D'Cunha.
Read: Jacqueline Fernandez Shares Concern over Delhi Pollution: Hope we Resolve This Crisis
Excited about the project, Abhishek said: "It feels great to be a part of 'Dostana 2'. 'Dostana 1' remains one of my favorite films and I am just thankful for the universe. I have known Collin for some time now and have worked with him as a casting director for 'Secret Superstar' as well. Also, I have known Kartik for some years now... so I am looking forward to having a great time on set with him."
"Dostana 2" is a sequel to the 2008 film "Dostana" which was directed by Tarun Mansukhani. It featured Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles.
The story revolved around two men who pretended to be a gay couple in order to secure an apartment. Later, both fell in love with the same woman.
Apart from Kartik and Janhvi, debutant Lakshya is also playing one of the lead roles in "Dostana 2".
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dad Details How The Noise App on Apple Watch Helped His Son With Autism
- WhatsApp Beta Tests Letting You Sign in on Multiple Devices; No Dark Mode Updates Yet
- 9-Year-Old Shatters Records by Catching Massive Blue Catfish Only to Release it Later
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 48 Written Updates: Rashami Desai Breaks Down After Arhaan Khan's Eviction
- Matthew Perry Thinks the Joker Copied Chandler Bing's Iconic Dance Moves in 'Friends'