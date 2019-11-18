Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Abhishek Banerjee Joins Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, Lakshya in Dostana 2

The 'Dostana' sequel alongside Abhishek Banerjee will star Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and debutante actor Lakshya. 'Dostana 2' is being directed by Collin D'Cunha.

IANS

Updated:November 18, 2019, 8:38 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Abhishek Banerjee Joins Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, Lakshya in Dostana 2
Cast of Dostana 2

"Stree" fame actor Abhishek Banerjee is the latest addition to the cast of "Dostana 2". He is currently shooting along with Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor in Chandigarh.

"Dostana 2" is being directed by Collin D'Cunha.

Read: Jacqueline Fernandez Shares Concern over Delhi Pollution: Hope we Resolve This Crisis

Excited about the project, Abhishek said: "It feels great to be a part of 'Dostana 2'. 'Dostana 1' remains one of my favorite films and I am just thankful for the universe. I have known Collin for some time now and have worked with him as a casting director for 'Secret Superstar' as well. Also, I have known Kartik for some years now... so I am looking forward to having a great time on set with him."

"Dostana 2" is a sequel to the 2008 film "Dostana" which was directed by Tarun Mansukhani. It featured Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles.

The story revolved around two men who pretended to be a gay couple in order to secure an apartment. Later, both fell in love with the same woman.

Apart from Kartik and Janhvi, debutant Lakshya is also playing one of the lead roles in "Dostana 2".

 

 

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram