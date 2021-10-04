Abhishek Banerjee: My Mother Found Hathoda Tyagi in Paatal Lok Disgusting and Disrespectful

Whenever actor Abhishek Banerjee dons a character he ensures to make it a part of the pop culture. However, he says that one of his most famous roles, Hathoda Tyaagi from the web series Paatal Lok that has become immensely popular, was hated by his mom. The actor revealed that his mother said the character went against her upbringing. “My mom hated my costumes and the character of Hathoda Tyagi. She tells me that it is disgusting and is very disrespectful towards her upbringing that I am playing such characters," he said.

Fortunately, Banerjee’s next Rashmi Rocket will see him play a lawyer. Talking about his role, he said it was a very intriguing point for him as up until now, he has mostly played characters that are extreme in nature.

He stated, “The character of a lawyer really intrigued me because I wanted to play something like this and I was not getting offers where I have to play a very usual, normal white-collar guy. Mujhe bohot saare extreme characters mil rahe the, to mujhe yeh bohot achha laga (All the characters I was getting were extreme in nature, so I really liked this one). Also, the premise of the film, where we are talking about an athlete’s journey in a country where one law can disrupt a golden career was interesting."

However, he wonders why it took so much time for the directors to cast him in a role like this. “Main dikhta hi unpadh hu basically (I look like a person who is not educated)," he joked. “Even I never understood why no one ever offered me a character who was well educated, and the only time I played something close to that was during my cameo in TVF Pitchers. This is my first character with an educational degree in the last three years. I am just happy about it and I can finally tell my parents that I don’t just play extreme characters. They used to taunt me saying that the filmmakers never make me wear good clothes, so now at least I can tell them that I look educated (laughs)."

Rashmi Rocket stars Taapsee Pannu in the titular role of Rashmi and it questions the age-old and harmful gender verification test women athletes are subjected to. Banerjee plays a lawyer who helps Rashmi fight for justice. Time and again the Stree actor has been very vocal about his admiration for the actress. On being asked about his experience of finally working with her, he answered, “She had very positive energy on the sets and was dedicated and committed towards her craft. She works harder than most of us and also believes in what she is doing. At this point, she is very clear as an actor about what she wants and knows what kind of script she wants to choose. And it is lovely to see someone like that, who is without any pretence.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, Rashmi Rocket also stars Priyanshu Painyuli and Supriya Pathak in pivotal roles and will be releasing on October 15 on Zee5.

