Abhishek Banerjee: Working on The Great Wedding of Munnes was Like an Adventure

Abhishek Banerjee is one of the most versatile actors in the industry. From Stree to Rashmi Rocket and Paatal Lok, the actor has always made his mark with diverse characters which he plays on screen. The actor will be soon seen in yet another interesting character in the upcoming web series, The Great Wedding of Munnes.

Abhishek had a whole lot of different experiences while shooting the upcoming web series. Sharing his experience, he says, “It was a hectic schedule. We did not have any off days so the entire crew and cast has put in a lot of hard work. The show for me was like an adventure, we shot in multiple cities, had multiple challenges and a crazy plot. I love the vision of Raaj Shandilya."

The casting director also mentions that the sense of humour of Raaj helped him a lot in getting into the character. Talking about his experience working with Raaj Abhishek says, “He is one of the funniest guys I have ever met. He thinks on his toes, I don’t know how he comes up with all these funny situations, but I love that, I mean that’s what an actor needs."

Abhishek also acknowledges the hard work that the crew member has put in to bring out the show successfully. He has seen showing his love towards the vision the producer Raaj has come up with. “From hectic schedules, multiple locations, no day-offs, we shot with a lot many challenges but it will also guarantees a lot of madness on the screen," Abhishek says.

Directed by Sunil Subramani, the web series is expected to premiere exclusively on Voot Select in the coming year. Produced by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the series will have Abhishek Banerjee and Barkha Singh as the lead characters.

