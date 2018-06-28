Abhishek Chaubey to Direct Crime-Thriller Web Series Dus Assi

#NewsAlert: #Ishqiya and #UdtaPunjab director Abhishek Chaubey to direct web series #DusAssi... Crime thriller based on a real-life incident that took place in west UP... Junglee Pictures will produce the web series. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 28, 2018

After Bareilly ki Barfi, Raazi and Talvar, Junglee Pictures is now entering the web series space. Junglee pictures and director of Udta Punjab and Ishqiya franchise, Abhishek Chaubey has joined hands for a real-life crime web-series, Dus Assi, set in urban areas of western UP, in towns like Meerut Muzaffarnagar and Moradabad. This will not be completely rural but it will be very rooted.Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to announce the news.Chaubey is very committed to his vision and the online space would lift up the censorship to make it more sadistic. He has made it clear that the story does not aim to glamourise crime.Recently, directors have been seen making a shift from films to the web platform in this country for the simple reason that films come with a lot of restrictions. Though one of his upcoming projects also include the film Son Chiraiya which is based on the dacoits of Chambal and is set in the 1970s. The first look of Sushant Singh Rajput has been released in which he looks raw and earthy. The actor is playing the role of a dacoit in Chambal that also stars Manoj Bajpayee and Bhumi Pednekar.The shoot of the series has not yet begun and the news of the date of release is sometime in 2019. The cast also has not been revealed yet but local actors from west UP are getting important roles to show the real perspective and the viewers to get the sense of authenticity. According to sources, the photography on the project will start very soon to release it on digital platforms.