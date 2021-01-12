Abhishek Embarrassed Big B, Jaya Bachchan When He Pushed Archana Puran Singh in Pool at a Party

Abhishek Bachchan graced the stage of The Kapil Sharma Show recently and opened up on some of the past memories. Archana Puran Singh, who is a guest on the celebrity chat show, shared an interesting story from when Abhishek was a child and he pushed her into a swimming pool at a party, leaving Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan embarrassed and apologising to her.

Narrating the incident, Archana shared that she was wearing a mini skirt and Abhishek came out of nowhere and pushed her into the swimming pool in front of his parents. He was scolded for his actions and both Big B and Jaya Bachchan had to apologise to her. "They were embarrassed," she said. Archana added that Big B even offered her his kurta which was in his room at that point in time but she refused as she was at a party and his clothes would not fit her anyway.

Abhishek on his behalf added that he learned some new cuss words that day as Archana was not happy with what had transpired between them at the public gathering.

Meanwhile, Abhishek will be seen in Bob Biswas as he stars as the title character in the film based on the contract killer from Kahaani. The movie has wrapped production recently.

Abhishek's first look in Bob Biswas had created quite a frenzy among fans in leaked pictures from the sets.

Abhishek's The Big Bull will see release next.