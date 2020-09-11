Abhishek Kapoor Posts Moving Video of 'Brother' Sushant Singh Rajput from Kedarnath Set

Director Abhishek Kapoor has shared a heartfelt video of Sushant Singh Rajput from the sets of Kedarnath, which also starred Sara Ali Khan. Abhishek also directed Sushant in his first film Kai Po Che in 2013. Since then, the two shared a great camaraderie with each other.

Abhishek remembered their "last dance" which kicked off three years ago in Kedarnath. Sharing the moving clip, featuring several montages of Sushant, Abhishek wrote, "I have vivid memories of our times together brother... How I wish you knew how much you were loved by your fans... how I wish that you were not made to believe otherwise by some vicious minds... How I wish you could see how your fans are fighting to bring you justice... they have turned the world upside down for you and I can almost hear you say “jaane do sir, kaam bolega.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek kapoor (@gattukapoor) on Sep 10, 2020 at 11:13pm PDT

Earlier, during a video interview with Shoma Chaudhury, Abhishek spoke at length about how the industry failed to understand an artiste like Sushant.

"It's a systematic dismantling of a fragile mind. Sushant was brilliant, he was an engineer, he was into astrophysics and quantum physics. But because we couldn't box him into stereotypes we called him 'off'. He was off, just off your radar. There's this thing that if you're not like us then you can't be with us. There are so many camps that if you're not part of a camp, even if you're in the middle of a room, you will be ignored. It is true, especially for actors. I, as a filmmaker, can isolate myself. I can warn a young actor but he cannot see it at the time because the lights are so bright. You lose yourself."

View this post on Instagram 🙏🏽💔 #sushantsinghrajput #gonetoosoon A post shared by Abhishek kapoor (@gattukapoor) on Jun 14, 2020 at 4:47am PDT

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14 and his last rites were performed the following day in the presence of his father, family members and few close friends.