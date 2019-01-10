English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Abhishek Kapoor: Sara Has No Clue What I’ve Been Through to Ensure Kedarnath is Her Debut Film
Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor says Sara Ali Khan has no clue what he has been through to complete Kedarnath and ensure that she does well in it.
A file photo of filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor.(Image: Special Arrangement)
Loading...
Those who have watched Ranveer Singh’s Simmba were left wondering why Sara Ali Khan, after making an impressive debut in Kedarnath, was in a film that gave her little to do except add glamour.
Now a month after Kedarnath’s release, its director Abhishek Kapoor has opened up on how difficult it was for him to ensure that Sara makes her film debut with Kedarnath and not Simmba.
He told Aisan Age, “Sara has no clue what I’ve been through to finally complete the film and ensure that she rocks in it. My producer Ronnie Screwvala and I had to go to court. Then we met Rohit and sorted the dates out.”
Notably, Kapoor sued Khan when she signed Simmba after Kedarnath’s release got delayed.
Talking about the difficulties he had to face to make sure Kedarnath released before Simmba, he said, “I was paid my full free upfront when I started this film. When the s*** hit the ceiling, I could’ve just walked away with my remuneration with not a care in the world.”
“But I chose to not to abandon the project. I pulled it out of the crisis. And then when Simmba instead of Kedaranath was being called out as Sara’s debut release I fought a battle with Sara in court and then pulled up the release of Kedarnath ahead of schedule in December, which was logistically a crazy thing to do,” he added.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Now a month after Kedarnath’s release, its director Abhishek Kapoor has opened up on how difficult it was for him to ensure that Sara makes her film debut with Kedarnath and not Simmba.
He told Aisan Age, “Sara has no clue what I’ve been through to finally complete the film and ensure that she rocks in it. My producer Ronnie Screwvala and I had to go to court. Then we met Rohit and sorted the dates out.”
Notably, Kapoor sued Khan when she signed Simmba after Kedarnath’s release got delayed.
Talking about the difficulties he had to face to make sure Kedarnath released before Simmba, he said, “I was paid my full free upfront when I started this film. When the s*** hit the ceiling, I could’ve just walked away with my remuneration with not a care in the world.”
“But I chose to not to abandon the project. I pulled it out of the crisis. And then when Simmba instead of Kedaranath was being called out as Sara’s debut release I fought a battle with Sara in court and then pulled up the release of Kedarnath ahead of schedule in December, which was logistically a crazy thing to do,” he added.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Uri The Surgical Strike Review: Vicky Kaushal Keeps The Audience Hooked
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Veteran Actor Kader Khan Passes Away at 81
-
Saturday 29 December , 2018
Films That Made Us Cringe, Curse And Regret Our Choices In 2018
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Uri The Surgical Strike Review: Vicky Kaushal Keeps The Audience Hooked
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Veteran Actor Kader Khan Passes Away at 81
Saturday 29 December , 2018 Films That Made Us Cringe, Curse And Regret Our Choices In 2018
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rajinikanth Doesn’t Do Anything Special in Petta and That’s Not Good News
- Bowlers Make Merry in Topsy-turvy Opening Day Between South Africa and Pakistan
- Sushant Singh Rajput: I was One of the Intentional and Strategic Casualties of #MeToo Movement
- Nick Fury Confirms Captain Marvel Can Time Travel, Hints She Might be the Saviour in Avengers Endgame
- Apple iPhone at 12 Years: 21 iPhones Later, a Journey of Evolutions And Battles With Android
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results