Abhishek Kapoor: Sara Has No Clue What I’ve Been Through to Ensure Kedarnath is Her Debut Film

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor says Sara Ali Khan has no clue what he has been through to complete Kedarnath and ensure that she does well in it.

News18.com

Updated:January 10, 2019, 1:08 PM IST
A file photo of filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor.(Image: Special Arrangement)
Those who have watched Ranveer Singh’s Simmba were left wondering why Sara Ali Khan, after making an impressive debut in Kedarnath, was in a film that gave her little to do except add glamour.

Now a month after Kedarnath’s release, its director Abhishek Kapoor has opened up on how difficult it was for him to ensure that Sara makes her film debut with Kedarnath and not Simmba.

He told Aisan Age, “Sara has no clue what I’ve been through to finally complete the film and ensure that she rocks in it. My producer Ronnie Screwvala and I had to go to court.  Then we met Rohit and sorted the dates out.”

Notably, Kapoor sued Khan when she signed Simmba after Kedarnath’s release got delayed.

Talking about the difficulties he had to face to make sure Kedarnath released before Simmba, he said, “I was paid my full free upfront when I started this film. When the s*** hit the ceiling, I could’ve just walked away with my remuneration with not a care in the world.”

“But I chose to not to abandon the project. I pulled it out of the crisis. And then when Simmba instead of Kedaranath was being called out as Sara’s debut release I fought a battle with Sara in court and then pulled up the release of Kedarnath ahead of schedule in December, which was logistically a crazy thing to do,” he added.

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

