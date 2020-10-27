Abhishek Kapur Gushes Over Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Nora Fatehi-Terence Lewis Groove to Romantic Number

TV actor Abhishek Kapur, who stars in the daily soap Kundali Bhagya and was recently seen in the web series Lockdown Rishtey, is a close friend of cricketer Virat Kohli. The two grew up playing cricket together and Abhishek is over the moon that Virat is all set to be a father soon.

Abhishek says that Anushka Sharma has brought about a positive change in his friend's life and he will surely be a great father to their child as well.

Nora Fatehi had a brief reunion with Terence Lewis as she visited the sets of India's Best Dancer to promote her recently launched song Naach Meri Rani. Nora, who temporarily replaced Malaika Arora as one of the judges on the show after the latter got diagnosed with coronavirus, also shook a leg with Terence on the popular track Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai. The mesmerizing love song is from the ‘90s blockbuster Hum Aapke Hain Koun that was picturised on Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit.

The video of the duo’s romantic dance instantly became viral online and was shared by several fan clubs across social media platforms. In the video, Terence can be seen holding Nora in his arms while others look stunned by their impromptu act. Terence is dressed in a pink suit while Nora is looking scintillating in a sheer white number.

In a shocking incident, TV actress Malvi Malhotra was injured after a person, known to her , attacked her with a sharp knife late last night. She received three serious wounds and has been admitted at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. She is currently out of danger.

The Mumbai Police meanwhile has filed an FIR at Versova Police station. Speaking to CNN-NEWS18, DCP S. Chaitanya, Mumbai Police spokesperson said "We have filed an FIR under section 307 and section 354. Further investigation in going on and we will soon arrest the accused."

Almost after 15 years of incessant struggle, actor Divyenndu has finally carved a niche for himself in the film industry, thanks to his breakthrough role of a hot-headed gangster ‘Munna Tripathi’ in Mirzapur.

The massive success of Mirzapur, which originally released in 2018, skyrocketed Divyenndu to fame and his fan following has only grown and more accolades have come rolling in with the release of the popular crime thriller's second season recently. Even as he continues to bask in the glory of the success of Mirzapur's latest season, the actor reflects on what has made the show so universally loved and gained a cult status.

On Monday, reports of Amitabh Bachchan getting hospitalised started surfacing online. The reports suggested that the legendary actor has been hospitalised once again and receiving treatment since Saturday. While there was no official confirmation on the same and Bachchan's team didn’t issue any official statement in this regard either, fans kept wondering if the reports were true at all.

Now, Abhishek Bachchan has denied the reports completely. When Bollywood Hungama got in touch with Abhishek to know about Amitabh's well being and whether the veteran actor was hospitalised, the Big Bull star said “He’s sitting right in front of me. That must be his duplicate in the hospital." The journalist on the call then apparently had a word with Amitabh himself who assured him that he was alright and there’s no reason to worry whatsoever.

