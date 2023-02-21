Abhishek Nigam Answers if He Contacted Sheezan Khan's Family After Being Offered Ali Baba | Exclusive

Abhishek Nigam recently replaced Sheezan Khan in the popular show Ali Baba. The change in the cast comes as Khan is currently in judicial custody in connection with his co-star Tunisha Sharma’s death case. He has been accused of abetment to suicide by the late actress’ mother.

In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, we asked Abhishek if he spoke to Sheezan’s sisters or family after he was finalised for Ali Baba. The actor revealed that he did not, since the ‘situation was not favourable’. However, he also shared that the makers of the show must have conveyed the replacement news to Khan’s family.

“The situation was not favourable where I could speak to them but I believe, people who were in touch from the makers’ side must have informed them. I was on a different side. I was looking at things from a different perspective. I had full trust in the makers. I was listening to them," Abhishek told us.

Talking about what convinced him to join the show, the young actor shared, “My confidence was in the makers and on the people who are working so hard for the show, day and night. When after such a tragedy, they are not demotivated, it automatically made me trust them too. Hats off to these people. When you have blessings from your elders, you take up the challenge."

During the interaction, Abhishek also talked about the comparisons that Ali Baba fans have been drawing between his performance and that of Khan’s. He admitted that it is ‘very difficult, rather impossible’ to break the benchmark which has been set by ‘previous actors’, but went on to say that he does not pay attention to negativity.

“When you have intentions to overcome anything when you have bad intentions like ‘I have to work better than them, I have to make people forget them’, that’s when you take the pressure. This was never my intention. I always wanted to perform my character in the best way possible so that people can accept it. It is very difficult, rather impossible to break the benchmark set by them (Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan). They were widely loved characters and very talented artists performed those roles," he said.

“I have a filter. I always welcome feedback, good advice and nice things coming to me. If I talk about negativity, it is up to us about how we take it. What is in our hands is to work hard and be true to our art. That’s what we are doing and trying to win hearts of those who are unhappy as of now," the 25-year-old actor added.

The former Hero: Gayab Mode On actor also mentioned that he does not have a particular approach towards people on the sets of Ali Baba who are still recovering from the tragic loss. He shared how the Ali Baba team welcomed him ‘warmly’ and added that he is grateful to them for the same. “Everybody here is working hard in whatever they do. I never had any approach. I have been very natural to them with regard to my emotions and work. They have also always supported me. They motivated me. They welcomed me warmly for which I am extremely grateful," he said.

Abhishek concluded by saying that everyone on Ali Baba sets still misses Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan. “We are always going to miss them. I have worked with them. Tunisha was a very good artist. We will miss her always. Since she is not among us now, her work and memories will always be cherished. But yes, everyone misses them," he concluded.

