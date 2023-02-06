Abhishek Nigam recently replaced Sheezan Khan in Ali Baba: Dastan-e-Kabul after the latter was arrested in connection with his co-star Tunisha Sharma’s death. While Sharma was found hanging in the make-up room of her show on December 24, the unit moved to the original set after Nigam joined in. In a recent interview, Abhishek Nigam answered if he was uncomfortable when he started shooting for Ali Baba, replacing Sheezan Khan.

“Uncomfortable se zyada, responsibility wala khayaal haavi tha. I was nervous and scared initially because the decision to come on board was made overnight. Whenever I was nervous, the director and the cast encouraged me. Everyone has been supportive, warm and understanding. They didn’t make me feel like a newcomer," the 25-year-old actor told E-times.

Nigam also admitted that there were ‘apprehensions’ before he decided to join the show after Tunisha’s death and Sheezan’s arrest. He also revealed that he sought everyone’s advice and realised that he had no reason to decline the offer.

“The circumstances have been unfortunate, but we make a show with a lot of love and hard work. Iske peeche ek insaan ka haath nahi hota, bahut logon ki kadi mehnat hoti hai. I went ahead with that emotion. The previous lead couple has done an amazing job. I realised that I would have to put in a lot of hard work while playing this character and I took the plunge with that resolution. I am sure our dedication will pay off," Abhishek added.

Abhishek Nigam also shared that comparisons with Sheezan Khan are ‘normal and inevitable’ and told the entertainment portal, “The audience finds it difficult to warm up to a new face. However, if you are diligent and portray the character with conviction, you will strike a chord with the viewer. Our thought process has been to infuse a fresh approach to the show. Though the core emotion has been retained, my character is different from the previous one. It is more energetic and quirkier."

For the unversed, Abhishek Nigam joined Ali Baba after Sheezan Khan was arrested on December 25, a day after Tunisha Sharma’s death. His arrest came after the late actress’ mother accused him of abetment to suicide and claimed that the actor ‘used’ her daughter. Reportedly, the two actors dated each other and broke up just 15 days before the actress’ death. Sheezan is currently in judicial custody.

