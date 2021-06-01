Abhishek on Fighting Covid-19 With Dad Amitabh Bachchan: There Was Some Good Banter That Went On

Abhishek Bachchan, his father, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, actor-wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan had tested positive for COVID-19 in July last year. Aishwarya, 46, and Aaradhya, who were initially quarantining at their home, were shifted to a hospital on July 17 and were discharged 10 days later. However, Abhishek and Amitabh remained in the hospital isolation ward for close to a month.

Now, the actor has opened up about his experience with the Covid-19 diagnosis last year and how he fought the disease, side-by-side with his father. In an Instagram Live chat with motivational speaker Anand Chulani, Abhishek talked about how he was scared for his father’s health.

“Well, he is a good company to have, so it was wonderful to wake up and go see my father who last year was 78 years old, a man with severe comorbidities but him being positive and having that fighting spirit to get through this. At that point of time my energies were obviously directed towards him and him becoming better because you fear for your parents, it’s actually of a sensitive age group," Abhishek said.

“He is also a great friend of mine, so it was good to shoot the breeze with him and you know when you are a Covid patient although you can interact with other patients, there is nothing else to do, you just have to wait around. So, there was some good banter that went on, I mean he is a good roomie in that sense," he added.

