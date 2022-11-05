Abhishek Pathak Reveals Why Akshaye Khanna Was His First Choice For Drishyam 2

Filmmaker Abhishek Pathak’s Drishyam 2 has generated quite some buzz among moviegoers ever since its inception. The makers recently took the buzz around the film a notch higher by releasing its riveting trailer. Akshaye Khanna, the new addition to the sequel, was one of the highlights of the trailer for many. Now, in an interview with the Times of India, Abhishek revealed that the actor was his first choice for playing the cop’s character in Drishyam 2.

Pathak said that he had Ajay Devgn and Tabu confronting each other in Drishyam. And, he wanted an actor who could match up to Tabu’s performance in the second installment of the Drishyam franchise. According to the filmmaker, Akshaye’s character was developed keeping that in mind.

“From the 1st day itself, when we started writing the Cop character – we had Akshaye in mind, his image and personality. That made it very easy for us, as we knew what we would bring to the table. He was always the first option and my first thought for this character and we are very happy with it,” said Pathak.

Apart from Akshaye, Ajay and Tabu, Drishyam 2 also stars Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor and many others in pivotal roles. Like its predecessor, the upcoming film is also a remake of the popular eponymous Malayalam film, starring Mohanlal.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 2 revolved around the life of Georgekutty (Mohanlal) and his family. In the sequel, viewers got to see Georgekutty’s transition from being a cable TV service provider to an aspiring film producer while his family continues to remain under the suspicion of police after the murder of the son of an Inspector General of Police (IGP).

However, Ajay Devgn has confirmed that the Hindi remake of Drishyam 2 is going to be different from the original film. He said that a lot of new characters have been added to the storyline of the much-awaited Hindi film, which were not there in the Malayalam version. Produced by Panorama Studios, Drishyam 2 is all set for a theatrical release on November 18.

