Christmas 2019
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Abhishek Shares Adorable Post on Amitabh Bachchan Receiving Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke Award on Sunday, December 29. The award was presented to him by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 30, 2019, 2:32 PM IST
Abhishek Shares Adorable Post on Amitabh Bachchan Receiving Dadasaheb Phalke Award
President Ram Nath Kovind presents the Dada Saheb Phalke Award for the year 2018 to veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, conferred for his contribution to the Indian film industry, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Sunday (PTI)

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke Award on Sunday, December 29. The award was presented to him by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. The actor was accompanied by his wife Jaya Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan.

Post his father's win, Abhishek took to Instagram to share a lovely picture with his parents. He wrote, “A memory to cherish. #dadasahebphalkeaward #theparentals”

In the picture, the actor can be seen sitting between his parents inside a plane. While Jaya leans on Abhishek’s shoulder, Amitabh Bachchan proudly shows his medal with a toothy grin.

Abhishek had previously shared a solo picture of his father and wrote, “My inspiration. My hero. Congratulations Pa on The Dadasaheb Phalke award. We are all so, so proud of you. Love you.”

The Dhoom actor also retweeted the post shared by the President of India’s official Twitter account. The tweet reads, “President Kovind presented Dadasaheb Phalke Award to Shri Amitabh Bachchan for his outstanding and invaluable contribution to cinema spanning over five decades. An actor par excellence, his work has entertained and inspired generations in India and across the world.”

Senior Bachchan also showed his gratitude to his fans for his achievement.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's sci-fi trilogy Brahmastra. Scheduled to release in May 2020, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. On the other hand, Abhishek will feature in Anurag Basu’s Ludo, which will release on April 24.

