Abhishek Shares Adorable Post on Amitabh Bachchan Receiving Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke Award on Sunday, December 29. The award was presented to him by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. The actor was accompanied by his wife Jaya Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan.

Post his father's win, Abhishek took to Instagram to share a lovely picture with his parents. He wrote, “A memory to cherish. #dadasahebphalkeaward #theparentals”

In the picture, the actor can be seen sitting between his parents inside a plane. While Jaya leans on Abhishek’s shoulder, Amitabh Bachchan proudly shows his medal with a toothy grin.

Abhishek had previously shared a solo picture of his father and wrote, “My inspiration. My hero. Congratulations Pa on The Dadasaheb Phalke award. We are all so, so proud of you. Love you.”

The Dhoom actor also retweeted the post shared by the President of India’s official Twitter account. The tweet reads, “President Kovind presented Dadasaheb Phalke Award to Shri Amitabh Bachchan for his outstanding and invaluable contribution to cinema spanning over five decades. An actor par excellence, his work has entertained and inspired generations in India and across the world.”

Senior Bachchan also showed his gratitude to his fans for his achievement.

T 3596 - ..my gratitude and my affection to the people of this great Country, INDIA .. for this recognition ..https://t.co/2vnNhjpyDQ pic.twitter.com/HpUMC3iCKu — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 30, 2019

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's sci-fi trilogy Brahmastra. Scheduled to release in May 2020, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. On the other hand, Abhishek will feature in Anurag Basu’s Ludo, which will release on April 24.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.