Abirami-Niroop Kiss to Balaji-Sanam Shetty Feud, Here's Latest From Bigg Boss Ultimate

The new Bigg Boss Ultimate host, Silambarasan, fondly known as Simbu, has become a new reason for viewers to tune in to the show. Previously, Kamal Haasan was in-charge of the Bigg Boss Ultimate housemates. However, he had to quit the reality programme to finish filming his forthcoming feature, Vikram. Bigg Boss Ultimate has, meanwhile, entered its fourth week.

Bigg Boss Tamil’s first OTT season began with 14 candidates, the majority of previous Bigg Boss Tamil participants. The first season of Bigg Boss Ultimate included Abhinay, Abhirami, Anitha, Balaji M, Balaji T, Juliana, Niroop, Shariq, Snehan, Suja, Suresh, Suruthi, Thamarai, and Vanitha as competitors. Four contestants have already been eliminated from the competition so far, apart from Vanitha who left the show citing mental health issues. According to speculations, the show will have a double eviction this week.

The past week, celebrities were assigned the Angel and Demon challenge, with two teams separated between positive and negative modes. As part of the task, Thamarai asks Abirami to kiss Niroop, which both do reluctantly because they are ex-lovers. However, at Thamarai’s request, Abhi approached Niroop and kissed him quietly and lovingly, and the video has since gone viral.

Netizens are now guessing whether Niroop and Abhirami’s romance would be revived, despite both having categorically stated that they had a nice time together but now their relationship was over.

Balaji Murugadoss was also embroiled in a dispute during the Angels vs. Demons task. He was caught on camera referring to actor Sanam Shetty as a “devil" who entered his life. There’s been a long-running feud between Sanam Shetty and Balaji, and it, sort of, revived in Bigg Boss Ultimate house.

Sanam has now explained her position on Twitter, writing, “I don’t need sympathy or publicity. Please give it to the people, who are asking for it.”

For people spreading half baked theories! These are the actual facts and my final say in this issue. pic.twitter.com/ntPao0fk8X — Sanam Shetty (@ungalsanam) February 24, 2022

For the uninitiated, it all started with Sanam and Balaji in Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 when the latter openly labelled the beauty/modelling competition in which the actor participated as ‘dubakoor’ (worthless).

Meanwhile, Simbu’s entry into the show as the host was confirmed by the latest promo of the show, which was shared on Disney+ Hotstar’s Twitter account.

