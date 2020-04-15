Abraham Lincoln Death Anniversary: 5 Must Watch Films Based on His Life

Abraham Lincoln who was the 16th US President is most well known for leading the country through the constitutional, moral and political crisis in the American Civil War. Apart from that, the lawyer-turned-politician also abolished slavery and had a crucial role to play in preserving the union and strengthening the Federal Government.

He died on April 15, 1865, after being shot by stage actor John Wilkes Booth. The incident took place at the Ford's Theatre in Washington, DC, where Abraham had gone to watch a play.

On his death anniversary, take a look at these 5 films that are based on his life:

Killing Lincoln

The movie which hit the theatres in 2013 is based on New York Times best-selling novel, Killing Lincoln. The film is full of suspense and is an eye-opening story of the events that surrounded the assassination of Abraham Lincoln.

The Day Lincoln Was Shot

The movie focuses on the minute by minute account of April 14, 1865, the day President Lincoln was shot. The film chronicles each and every movement of both, the president and the assassin John Wilkes Booth on the day of the assassination. The film hit the theatres in the year 1998.

Young Mr Lincoln

Starring Henry Fonda as President Abraham Lincoln the film deals with a very crucial period of his life. The movie, which hit the theatres in 1939, shows multiple experiences of his life which resulted in significant events. It also focuses on what made him step into politics.

Saving Lincoln

Director Salvador Litvak in the film tries to explore personal relations between the President and his long-time friend and bodyguard U. S. Marshal Ward Hill Lamon. Tom Amandes and Lea Coco play the roles of Abraham Lincoln and Ward Hill Lamon respectively in this 2013 movie.

Lincoln

This Steven Spielberg directorial primarily focuses on the last months of President Abraham Lincoln’s life as he fought an inner battle of consciousness and responsibility. The 2012 film stars Daniel Day-Lewis as the US President, who went on to win the Oscars and the Golden Globes award for the role. The movie in total had got 2 Oscar awards including, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role and Best Achievement in Production Design. Furthermore, it was nominated in 10 categories for the Academy Awards.

Follow @News18Movies for more

