English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AbRam is Convinced That I am His Grandfather, Says Amitabh Bachchan, Posts Cute Insta Pic
Shah Rukh Khan's little one AbRam is "convinced" that megastar Amitabh Bachchan is his grandfather.
Image courtesy: Instagram/ Viral Bhayani, Amitabh Bachchan
Loading...
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's little one AbRam is "convinced" that megastar Amitabh Bachchan is his grandfather.
The 76-year-old actor, who played Shah Rukh's father in 2001 blockbuster "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...", took to Instagram to share a cute picture with AbRam on Sunday.
"And this be little Abram, Shah Rukh's little one... who thinks, believes and is convinced beyond any doubt, that I am his father's father...
"And wonders why Shahrukh's father does not stay with him!" Bachchan captioned the picture taken during his granddaughter Aaradhya's birthday celebration.
The actors have also worked together in "Mohabbatein", "Veer-Zaara", "Paheli" and "Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna" among others.
The 76-year-old actor, who played Shah Rukh's father in 2001 blockbuster "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...", took to Instagram to share a cute picture with AbRam on Sunday.
"And this be little Abram, Shah Rukh's little one... who thinks, believes and is convinced beyond any doubt, that I am his father's father...
"And wonders why Shahrukh's father does not stay with him!" Bachchan captioned the picture taken during his granddaughter Aaradhya's birthday celebration.
The actors have also worked together in "Mohabbatein", "Veer-Zaara", "Paheli" and "Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna" among others.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Thursday 08 November , 2018
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Thursday 08 November , 2018 Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Teen Driver Sophia Floersch Fractures Spine in Macau GP Horror Crash, Tweets About Surgery
- #SabarimalaForAll: Here’s What’s Buzzing in New Delhi's Ayyappa Temples
- This Country Has the Least Number of Toilets in the World, and It's Not India
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Sedan Revealed at Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition
- Here's Everything About the Food Served at Deepika & Ranveer's Konkani-Sindhi Wedding
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...