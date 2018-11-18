GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
AbRam is Convinced That I am His Grandfather, Says Amitabh Bachchan, Posts Cute Insta Pic

Shah Rukh Khan's little one AbRam is "convinced" that megastar Amitabh Bachchan is his grandfather.

PTI

Updated:November 18, 2018, 1:29 PM IST
Image courtesy: Instagram/ Viral Bhayani, Amitabh Bachchan
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's little one AbRam is "convinced" that megastar Amitabh Bachchan is his grandfather.

The 76-year-old actor, who played Shah Rukh's father in 2001 blockbuster "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...", took to Instagram to share a cute picture with AbRam on Sunday.

"And this be little Abram, Shah Rukh's little one... who thinks, believes and is convinced beyond any doubt, that I am his father's father...

"And wonders why Shahrukh's father does not stay with him!" Bachchan captioned the picture taken during his granddaughter Aaradhya's birthday celebration.



The actors have also worked together in "Mohabbatein", "Veer-Zaara", "Paheli" and "Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna" among others.
