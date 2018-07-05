Watch AbRam Recreating Shah Rukh's This Iconic Scene from DDLJ With His Pinch of Cuteness

Shahrukh Khan fans have been on a photograph treat as the Khan family has been flooding the social media with pictures from their vacation in Europe. The SRK fans are obsessed with his kids Aryan, Suhana and especially the youngest one, AbRam. And with the ongoing vacation they are getting to see more of the three of them, with the Khan parents capturing every special moment.On Wednesday, King Khan re-lived a moment from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, a movie very close to his heart, when his little munchkin fed pigeons on the street of France. The superstar father recorded the special moment and shared it on his Instagram.In the video shared by SRK on his Insta story, AbRam can be seen feeding the pigeons, although we cannot see his cute expressions, we get to hear his super sweet voice. “I think they love it," says AbRam in the clip.On the work front, Shah Rukh recently wrapped up the shoot of Ananad L Rai’s Zero, which also has Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.