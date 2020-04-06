MOVIES

1-MIN READ

AbRam Lights Diyas to Express Solidarity in Fight Against COVID-19, Gauri Khan Shares Video

AbRam

AbRam

While many Bollywood celebrities answered PM Narendra Modi's call to switch off lights at 9 pm on Sunday, Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam did his part in the initiative too.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 6, 2020, 8:06 AM IST
With lakhs of people lighting lamps in their balconies and roofs on Sunday night to honour Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to express solidarity with the fight against coronavirus, Diwali seemed to have arrived months earlier. People from different walks of life answered the prime minister's call to express solidarity in the nation's fight against coronavirus.

Read: In Pics: Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Rajinikanth Take Part in Modi's 9pm, 9 Minutes Initiative

Prominent personalities from the Indian film industry, including Amitabh Bachchan, Lata Mangeshkar, Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, lit candles and lamps on Sunday, responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to show solidarity in the country's fight against coronavirus.

The prime minister on Friday urged people to switch off lights at their homes and light lamps, candles or turn on mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on April 5 as a gesture to "challenge the darkness spread by the corona crisis".

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's youngest son AbRam was also seen participating in the 9 pm, 9 minutes initiative as he lit diyas on his house terrace. Gauri shared a video of AbRam from their residence in Mumbai.

View this post on Instagram

9 pm .. Lego Dia @Cogsnitisheth..

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

This was the second such mass activity undertaken by the citizens of the country after PM Modi's March 22 Janata Curfew initiative, where people clapped and clung utensils to express gratitude to those who have been providing essential services during the coronavirus crisis.

According to the Health Ministry, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 83 and the cases climbed to 3,577 in the country on Sunday till 9.55 pm.

(With inputs from PTI)

