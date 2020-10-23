AbRam Looks Cute in This Pic with His Cousin Sister, But Can You Spot Him?

Alia Chhiba, maternal cousin of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, has shared an adorable picture of her baby cousin AbRam Khan.

The two seem like they are at a beach and AbRam is taking a dip, with only his cute face visible in the picture. Alia can be seen turning around, posing for the photograph.

She captioned the picture, “spot a baby mushroom,” referring to the seven-year-old youngest kid of the superstar SRK and wife Gauri Khan.

Prior to sharing this picture with AbRam, Alia had also shared an Instagram story with Suhana where they have taken a mirror selfie and look dressed up to party. The two seem close and spend time together as Alia has shared many pictures with Suhana.

She is the daughter of Gauri’s brother, Vikrant Chhiba. Suhana and mother Gauri had attended Alia’s wedding in May 2019 in Kolkata. Several pictures of Suhana and Gauri from Alia’s wedding were shared, putting her in the limelight.

At the time of her wedding, Alia had shared pictures sitting with Suhana and had written that she cannot believe she is married.

Alia has more than 9 lakh followers on the video and photo sharing app Instagram.

She is currently with the Khan family in Dubai, who are there for the Indian Premier League 2020 tournament, cheering SRK’s team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Suhana recently posted two pictures on Instagram — one wearing a shirt with KKR logo and the other from her childhood with father SRK clicked at an IPL old match.

She captioned the picture, “the stress since ’08.” IPL was launched in the year 2008 with KKR playing and winning the first match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Recently, Suhana shared a sunset picture on her Instagram, the location of which is marked as Venice, Italy.

Suhana is a film school student in the US.