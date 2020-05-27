AbRam or Taimur Ali Khan: Yash and Roohi Johar Have Different Choices for Playmate

Karan Johar has been entertaining audiences by sharing lockdown videos featuring his adorable kids Yash and Roohi. In his latest tryst, Karan throws questions at the two of them like he does in his famed chat show Koffee with Karan's rapid fire round.

Although Yash and Roohi's choices are pretty easy when Karan asks them initial questions, they do seem to have a difference of opinion when it comes to choosing playmate between Taimur Ali Khan and AbRam.

On being asked by Karan whom they would want to play with, Yash chooses AbRam while Roohi opts for Taimur. However, the two kids have made their choices clear for now, it will be quite adorable to see all four kids get together for a playdate like the good old days. Coincidentally, AbRam has also turned 7 on Wednesday.

Check out the video that shows Yash and Roohi taking on Karan's rapid fire round.

Meanwhile, two members of Karan's household staff have also tested coronavirus positive. While the filmmaker and his family have tested negative, they will be in self-isolation for the next 14 days.

Recently, the house help of another Bollywood producer, Boney Kapoor, tested COVID-19 positive. The help, Charan Sahu, has been placed under quarantine. As per reports, two more staff members at Boney's house have tasted coronavirus positive.

(With inputs from IANS)

Follow @News18Movies for more