AbRam to Miraya, Here are 10 Unique Names of Bollywood Celebrity Kids
Esha Deol is not the first celebrity to give a unique name to their baby. Here is a list of other celebs who have been in the list of sharing unique names for their babies.
Esha Deol and husband Bharat Takhtani welcomed their second baby girl on Monday, June 10. After naming their first daughter Radhya Takhtani, the pair has revealed the name of their second baby too. Much like Radhya, the name of their second daughter is also unique. They have decided to name their baby girl Miraya. While both Radhya and Miraya are not so common names, Esha Deol is not the first celebrity to give a unique name to their baby. Here is a list of other celebs who have been in the list of sharing unique names for their babies:
Aaradhya Bachchan
B-Town couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are proud parents to a beautiful daughter. They named their Aaradhya, which means ‘the worshipped’ or ‘blessing of Lord Ganesh’.
Riaan and Rahyl Riteish Deshmukh
One of the most adorable couples of B-town, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia are parents to two sons. They named their first son Riaan, meaning ‘little king’ in Hebrew, their second son, born on June 1, 2016, is named Rahyl Riteish Deshmukh. Rahyl or Rahil, in Hebrew, means ‘innocent’. It alternatively means ‘traveller’.
Hrehaan and Hridhaan Roshan
Ex-couple Hrithik Roshan and Suzanne Khan are proud parents to two kids - Hrehaan and Hridhaan Roshan. While Indian-origin name Hrehaan means ‘God's chosen one’, the name Hridhaan signifies a ‘great heart’.
AbRam Khan
Just like his own name, Shah Rukh Khan decided to give a two-word name to his youngest child. While ‘Ab’ in AbRam is based on a variation of Prophet Abraham, ‘Ram’ denotes to Hindu god Ram, as SRK’s wife Gauri is a Hindu.
Azad Rao Khan
Aamir Khan welcomed his son during IVF surrogacy with wife Kiran Rao. He named his son Azad, which is inspired by Aamir Khan’s great grand uncle Maulana Azad. Azad means ‘liberated or free’.
Viaan Raj Kundra
Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is a proud mother to a son with husband Raj Kundra. She named her son Viaan, meaning ‘alive and lively’.
Nysa and Yug Devgn
Ajay Devgn and Kajol are parents to a son and a daughter. While their daughter has a Greek name Nysa which means ‘a new beginning’, their son’s name is Yug meaning ‘an era’.
Anya, Diva and Czar Kunder
Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder welcomed triplets through IVF surrogacy and named them Anya, Diva and Czar. While Anya means ‘grace’ in Russian, and Czar is a Latin word meaning ‘emperor’, Diva also belongs to Latin origin meaning ‘divine’.
Ahil
Salman Khan’s sister, Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma welcomed a son two years after their marriage. They named their son Ahil, which is an Arabic name that means ‘great king’, ‘great leader’, ‘emperor’ or ‘a king or ruler who presides over multiple nations and countries’.
Iqra and Shahraan Dutt
Sanjay Dutt and Manyata Dutt have given quite unique names to their twins. While their daughter’s name is Iqra, a Quranic name which means ‘read’, they named their son Shahraan, which means ‘a royal warrior or knight’ in Persian.
