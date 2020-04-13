Abs on the Way for Arti Singh as She Loses 5kgs in One Month of Self-quarantine

While many celebrities are focusing on their diet and exercise during the coronavirus quarantine, it seems to be showing results for Arti Singh. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant has been doing yoga regularly, along with brisk walking, which has led her to shed 5 kgs in one month.

The TV actress posted a before and after photo on Instagram, flaunting her 'abs on the way'. In a long post accompanying the pictures, the actress has talked about her fitness journey, and how she is struggling to stick to a diet.

"Hey Abbie..(abs ) Finally now I can see you little little... you are surely on the way and coming very very soon! Till then for everyone here’s the first photo which was taken on the 15th of march and the other one was today..! I just want to say that I know it's not the best but slowly and steadily I will get there soon. I have shed 5 kgs from the 15th of march till now. Aur aisa nahi hai ki koi pathhar tode! I am into 50 minutes of yoga and 40 minutes of brisk walking every alternate day," Arti posted.

She also shared why she gained 8 kgs while she was inside the Bigg Boss house. "And definitely the biggest fight between all the exercises has been the late night cravings. Every night I feel like hogging maybe because of the boredom and also the stressful situation right now. And as you all might know, I am an emotional eater and that's why I had put on 8 kgs inside the big boss house," she added.

The actress celebrated her birthday recently, in the lockdown situation, but did not miss out on her favourite food. "On my birthday I ate so much, including chinese food that I was craving for," she said.

