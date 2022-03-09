'Absolute Delight': Video of Singer Unnikrishnan Plaiting Daughter's Hair Goes Viral

Veteran south Indian singer Unnikrishnan was introduced to Carnatic music at the age of 12 by L Sheshadri. The singer has bagged many awards, including the National Film Award for best male playback singer for the songs Ennavale Adi Ennavale and Uyirum Neeye, Yuva Kala Bharathi award, Sangeetha Chakravarthy award among others.

Recently, the actor shared on Instagram a touching video in which he is plaiting the hair of his daughter.

The actor has captioned the video as, “Our parenting styles are different, but there are some cultural traditions that have been passed through us for years especially when it comes to hair. There’s nothing new or earth-shattering about plaiting somebody’s hair but for me, it was a new experience and that too when I was doing it for my daughter, it was so much fun and an absolute delight."

This viral video has garnered more than 2.6 lakh likes, with netizens pouring their comments about the unique bonding which the singer shares with her daughter.

“Caring and lovable dad and daughter," a netizen commented. A number of Instagram users also posted the heart emoji in the comments section. Unnikrishnan was also the first male playback singer to have been awarded the national award for a Tamil song.

Unnikrishnan’s daughter Uthara Unnikrishnan is a playback singer and a recipient of the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer in 2015. She has also sung the popular song, Minnamini Kunjale in the popular Malayalam TV series Moonumani.

Known for his experimental work, Unnikrishnan performed at a jazz concert in Thiruvananthapuram with pianist Anil Srinivasan and Eli Yamin Jazz Quartet. The singer was also one of the permanent judges in the reality TV show Airtel Super Singer that aired on Vijay TV.

