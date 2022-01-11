'Absolutely Fine': Actor Rituparna Sengupta Rejoins Work After Negative Covid Test

Actor Rituparna Sengupta, who had announced on January 8 that she tested positive for Covid-19, has now informed everyone that she was fine and joined work from today.

Soon after Rituparna shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section with fire and heart emojis.

With a photo of herself in a red saree, the actor wrote, “Hello Folks, I’m absolutely fit and fine now …joining work from today! Thanks for all your love and prayers…God bless everyone.”

Rituparna recently went to Darjeeling to shoot a new film for director Atanu Basu. While returning to her city, the actor had contracted Covid-19.

In her last post, informing her fans and friends, Rituparna wrote, “I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself at home while following all medical protocols. Thankfully I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon. Take care everyone.”

In the comments, many of her fans and friends had wished her to get well soon. It was reported that Rituparna was accompanied by her husband Sanjay and other members of the family. Following this, her husband and mother-in-law went for an RTPCR test, but they had tested negative.

This was the second time that the actor tested positive for the infection. Before this, she had tested positive in March last year when she was in Singapore.

With the alarming rise in Covid-19 cases, several positive cases have been reported from film fraternities across the country. Emon Chakraborty, Soham Chakraborty, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Rudranil Ghosh and Mimi Chakraborty have recently tested positive and are currently in home isolation.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.