'Absolutely Romantic': Adorable Video Shows Elephant Proposing to Lover With Flowers

The Internet is a repository of all kinds of videos. From cute cat and dog videos to lions and elephants, we find everything on YouTube and other social media platforms. There’s no denying that such videos often go viral. One such amazing video has taken over the internet. The video features a pair of elephants.

One of the elephants has a bunch of flowers in his trunk and is going to propose to the female elephant. The clip is extremely adorable and people are showing it with all the love. In the list of videos that show animals’ smartness, and their survival skills.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CV-cD-ItbcG/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The people watching this video are unable to stop themselves from praising the cute elephant couple. This video of the adorable animals is worth watching at least once. The elephant can be seen holding a bundle of pink flowers in his trunk. Looks like the elephant is going to propose to his lover. This animal is as romantic as a human or probably more. The elephant, then, reaches out to his lover and proposes to her. At least that’s how the Internet audience has perceived the video.

Interestingly, the female elephant accepts the proposal very lovingly. One will also be forced to think about the fact that animals have this much intelligence. This video has been shared on Instagram by a page, elephants of the world. The clip has received more than one lakh likes and many comments.

The caption of the post reads “Proposal accepted" with some emoticons. In the comments section, a user wrote: “Oh my goodness", adding the elephant couple was so beautiful. The user also called them their absolute favourite animal.

Another user said “Wow!!! This is absolutely romantic." While most people are loving the video, some have also asked and hoped that the animals were not made to do this forcefully. It is also being shared on other social media platforms.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.