'Absurd': Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Mom on Abhijeet Bichkule Asking Her Daughter For Kiss

In last week’s Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 15, host Salman Khan schooled a lot of contestants, including Abhijit Bichkule, Riteish Singh and Devolina Bhattacharjee. The most talked-about issue, though, of the week was Abhijeet Bichkule repeatedly asking Devoleena Bhattacharjee for a kiss during one of the tasks. Now, according to the latest reports, Devoleena’s mom Antima has reacted to the matter.

In the episode, Devoleena Bhattacharjee was extremely furious, accusing Abhijeet of making her uncomfortable. Now, her mother Antima has also spoken out. According to a report in ETimes, Devoleena’s mother has expressed displeasure over Abhijeet Bichkule’s actions and called them “disrespectful".

Antima Bhattacharjee said, “This is absurd. I was very angry when I saw it. At first, I thought he was treating her like a sister, that’s why he must have said so. But he kept asking her repeatedly. Salman Khan asked Devoleena why she had not react earlier. I think she did not react sooner because she must have thought that he was joking.”

Antima further said, “I did not like Abhijeet from the beginning.”

Devoleena’s mother also talked about her daughter’s arguments with Rashmi Desai. She said, “I think Rashmi is selfish. I told Devoleena in the last season to stay away from her. But, she said that they were good friends. I had let the matter slide then, but now I think Devoleena must have realised why I had warned her earlier.”

Along with this, the mother hoped everything would be fine between the two. This season, Devoleena and Rashmi have been arguing a lot, in contrast to their Season 13 bond.

