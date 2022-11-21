Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Ranveer Singh Officially Friends With Usain Bolt, Meets F1 Legend Felipe Massa

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: We are jealous of Ranveer Singh! The Bollywood actor attended the Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi and met some of the biggest stars from the sports world at the Formula One motor racing event. The Cirkus star took to his Instagram Stories and revealed that he met Jamaican runner Usain Bolt, Manchester City Football manager Pep Guardiola, England Cricketer Ben Stokes, and former West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle, among many others. The actor also celebrated Max Verstappen’s win. Charles Leclerc came in second place.

He began his ‘photo dump’ by sharing a picture with Usain, in which he was seen posing with the legendary athlete. He shared the picture with the caption, “Fastest Man on Earth, the undisputed." The picture was followed by a picture with Italian footballer Francesco Totti, calling him the ‘Emperor of Rome.’ He went on to share with ‘the Genius’, Manchester City Football manager Pep Guardiola, and ‘the new world champion’ aka ‘Mr. Incredible’ aka England cricketer Ben Strokes.

Ranveer also shared a picture with Russian mixed martial artist Islam Makhachev, Shaq Daddy, ‘Universe boss’ Chris Gayle, Spanish football player Sergio Ramos, and footballer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. He also met Will I Am, Paris Hilton, Brazilian motorsports racing driver Felipe Massa, Principal of Red Bull Racing — Christian Horner, and Akon, with whom he sang and grooved to Chammak Challo.

On Sunday evening, a video of Ranveer Singh’s hilarious interaction with Martin Brundle during the Formula 1 race in Abu Dhabi went viral. In the video, the former racing driver and commentator admitted that he ‘momentarily’ forgot who Ranveer is while interviewing him. He asked Ranveer to introduce himself to which he answered, “I’m a Bollywood actor and I hail from Mumbai, India. I am an entertainer."

Brundle further asked him how he feels to be present at the venue, to which an energetic Ranveer states, “On top of the world! I can feel the exhilaration and adrenaline." Ranveer was seen dressed in a funky yellow shirt with stripes which he styled with sunglasses. Brundle also complimented his outfit.

