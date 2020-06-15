Academy Likely to Delay Oscar Awards Ceremony Date by Two Months: Report

The 93rd Academy Awards ceremony was scheduled for February 28, but the coronavirus pandemic has thrown 2020 into disarray for Hollywood. Theaters have been shut, as well as production and post-production work on films that were slated to be ready for release by year's end have been held up.

The pandemic has also disrupted major film festivals around the world, like Cannes and Venice, that often serve as launching pads for Oscar contenders.

Considering the situation, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 54 governors are likely to delay the ceremony's date by as many as eight weeks, and to extend the eligibility window beyond December 31, 2020, in recognition of the fact that the coronavirus has not yet receded, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The ceremony is held in Los Angeles, California. The US state's three highest days of new reported cases have all happened this month. According to some experts, the number of cases could surge again with a 'second wave' before year's end.

The format for the ceremony - in-person or virtual - won't be determined yet. The board of governors feel they still have time to see how the pandemic unfolds before making that call. But the need to decide on a new date on the calendar of their broadcasting partner, ABC.