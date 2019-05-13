Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Academy President John Bailey will Attend Maharashtra State Film Awards 2019 as Chief Guest

Culture minister Vinod Tawde announced that Academy of Motion Pictures of Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) President John Bailey will attend the 56th Maharashtra State Film Awards as chief guest.

News18.com

Updated:May 13, 2019, 6:05 PM IST
Academy President John Bailey will Attend Maharashtra State Film Awards 2019 as Chief Guest
Culture minister Vinod Tawde announced that Academy of Motion Pictures of Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) President John Bailey will attend the 56th Maharashtra State Film Awards as chief guest.
President of Academy of Motion Pictures of Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) John Bailey will attend the 56th Maharashtra State Film Awards event as a chief guest. Culture minister Vinod Tawde announced Bailey's visit to Mumbai on Monday.

Speaking to the press, Tawde made the official announcement and claimed that Baliey will be attending the prestigious awards ceremony, which is set to happen later this month. Tawde also said that Bailey, who is a former cinematographer, will be holding an exclusive workshop in the city for camera and film enthusiasts. Bailey was only recently elected as the President of the Academy that organises the Oscars every year.

A report in timesnow.com states that Bailey will also be discussing the future of cinema in Maharashtra during his visit to the state. The report adds that they will even discuss the possibility of having the Academy's office established in Mumbai.

Cinema in Maharashtra has been growing leaps and bounds in the recent years. Independent films like Sairat, Redu, Nude etc have been gaining critical acclaim across the globe for innovative storytelling and novel subject matter. Local state awards are an empowering way to promote filmmaking and in turn provide a boost to the local culture, language and tourism.

A visit from the Academy representative will not only bear well for Marathi cinema, but will also establish its position in the global circuit. Bailey's visit may also bridge the gap between techniques of the West and India.

T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

