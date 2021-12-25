Ace Tamil Comedian Vadivelu Hospitalised After Testing Positive for Covid-19

Tamil comedian and character actor Vadivelu was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after he turned Covid-19 positive. He had returned to Chennai from London on Thursday where he had attended some functions. He was tested at the Chennai international airport and on Friday, he tested Covid-19 positive.

Doctors attending to him said that his health condition was stable and he was recovering well. The comedian had quit acting for a while and had made strong political statements against DMDK leader Vijayakanth while campaigning for DMK candidates during the 2011 elections. Slippers were hurled at the comedian-actor during the campaign at Tiruvanaikovil where then Chief Minister and AIADMK supremo J. Jayalalithaa was contesting the polls.

Of late, several celebrities tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Nakuul Mehta, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, and Seema Khan were among those who were recently diagnosed with Covid-19 amid rising cases of Omicron variant.

Kareena, however, on Friday tested negative for Covid. She informed fans that she recovered from coronavirus. Kareena, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on December 13, shared the news in a brief statement on her Instagram Stories.

“I have tested negative for Covid-19. Thank you to my darling sister for being our anchor through this nightmare… My BFF Amrita we did this… my darling friends and family, my Poonie, Naina, and everyone for praying… My fans for your DMs,” the 41-year-old actor wrote.

Kareena also expressed gratitude to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for their continuous support.

“The BMC for being so amazing and prompt… SRL Dr. Avinash Phadke Labs for being the best… And lastly my dear husband for being so patient to be locked in a hotel room… away from his family. Merry Christmas everybody stay safe! Ok bye have to kiss my babies like never before,” the actor concluded her statement.

