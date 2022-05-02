Acharya Day 2 Collection: Chiranjeevi Film Turns Out to be Disaster in Telugu States

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan-starrer Acharya was one of the most awaited movies this summer. Acharya presents a combination of megastar Chiranjeevi and successful director Koratala Shiva, with Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde playing key roles. This film was released on April 29.

The film received mixed reviews from critics and it failed to impress its audience. There was a talk that the movie failed to connect with the masses despite the two stars.

The film has been released on over 2,000 screens worldwide. Moreover, Acharya landed in the ring near the box office with a target of Rs132.50 crore. On the second day, it could not make it big at the box office and the film is said to have been a huge disappointment in two Telugu states.

#Acharya Karnataka BO Day 2 stats :Gross: 0.82CNett: 0.69C Total gross: 3.13CTotal nett: 2.64C 👉🏻Except few multiplexes shows in Bengaluru, the movie has failed to grab audience into theatres 👉🏻Many shows were cancelled all over KA Heading towards collusive disaster pic.twitter.com/JrbbkHiLs7 — Box Office Karnataka (@KABoxOffice1) May 1, 2022

Box Office Karnataka has also tweeted the collections. The gross earnings of this film on day 2 were 0.82 crores and the net collection was 0.69 crore. That makes the whole film’s collection a total gross of 3.13 crore and a total net collection of 2.64 crores.

The Tweet also said, “Except for a few multiplex shows in Bengaluru, the movie has failed to grab audiences into theatres. Many shows were cancelled all over KA. Heading towards a disaster."

The story shows Acharya, played by Chiranjeevi, arriving at Dharmasthala to go to the kingdom of iniquity. The famous Dharmasthali is already in the hands of Basava (Sonu Sood). How did Acharya stop the anarchy perpetrated by Basava and his men? What is the relationship of Dharmasthala to the original Acharya? Nilambari (Pooja Hegde) is waiting for whom in Dharmasthali? What happened to Siddha (Ram Charan), the guardian of Darmastali, and his bond with Acharya, and how did Acharya finally establish Dharma in Dharmasthali, is the rest of the story.

