Acharya Distributor Writes To Chiranjeevi Seeking Compensation

Telugu star Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan’s latest film Acharya was released in theatres on April 29 amid great fanfare. As Ram Charan’s previous release RRR was a blockbuster, Acharya was expected to do well at the box office. But the film has received mixed reviews from the critics and the audiences. Consequently, the much anticipated high-budget film has failed at the box office.

The failure of Acharya has shocked the exhibitors, distributors and it comes as a surprise for the entire Telugu film industry.

Now, a distributor from Raichur area of Karnataka has written an open letter requesting the Telugu megastar to compensate him for the huge losses he suffered due to the failure of Acharya at the box office. Because of the buzz surrounding Acharya and the overwhelming response to the film’s trailer, the distributor named Rajgopal Bajaj had paid a hefty amount to acquire distribution rights of the film.

The distributor has claimed that he has lost 75 per cent of the money he invested in the Chiranjeevi starrer.

According to a Times of India report, the overall occupancy at theatres for Acharya has been between 13 and 25 per cent. The film failed to pick momentum and even struggled in theatres in two Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Reportedly, many distributors of Acharya have suffered losses of around 60 per cent of their money. Though the veteran actor has not reacted to the letter yet, it will be interesting to see the response of Chiranjeevi to the distributor.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya revolves around a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social-reformer, who launches a fight on the misappropriation of temple funds. Acharya is said to be made on a budget of Rs 140 crore and is co-produced by Ram Charan’s Konidela Productions and Matinee Entertainment.

Fans of Chiranjeevi will hope that he bounces back with his next film Godfather, which is the Telugu remake of Lucifer.

