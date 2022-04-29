Acharya Fan Reviews: Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan Get a Thumbs Up

Acharya was released on April 29. The film will see the father-son duo of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan sharing screen space for just the second time.

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan’s magnum opus, Acharya, was released on April 29 amidst great fanfare. Fans have been waiting for the movie with bated breath considering that Ram Charan’s last movie, RRR, was a blockbuster.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya is said to be made on a whopping budget of Rs 140 crore. Acharya is co-produced by Ram Charan’s Konidela Productions and Matinee Entertainment. Acharya’s release was postponed several times due to the Covid-19 pandemic. And, later due to RRR’s release.

The action-drama has received mixed reviews from fans on Twitter.

A person has given thumbs up to the father-son duo.

Another highlighted Ram Charan’s entry scene in Acharya.

Meanwhile, a person has called the Chiranjeevi starrer a “flop”. He wrote, “Weak story. Weak BGM. Weak direction. No comedy (except one scene). No exciting moments. No great action, except pre-climax fight. Avg songs. Ram Charan’s part was a little better than Chiranjeevi.

It is worth noting that Acharya’s trailer has crossed more than 30 million views on YouTube since it was released on April 12. Going by the response and the all-star cast of Acharya, its producers must be hoping that the film does well at the box office.

Chiranjeevi is playing the lead role. While Ram Charan also has a meaty role. The father-son duo were last seen together in the 2009 blockbuster movie, Magadheera.

Chiranjeevi has several projects in the pipeline. He will feature in Godfather, which is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam movie Lucifer. Godfather is also bankrolled by Chiranjeevi’s Konidela Productions.

Chiranjeevi will also be teaming up with director Meher Ramesh for Bholaa Shankar. The film is a Telugu remake of Vedalam and also stars Keerthy Suresh.

