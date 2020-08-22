MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Acharya First Look: Chiranjeevi's Larger Than Life Poster Revealed on Megastar's Birthday

The first look of megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming film Acharya has been revealed on his 65th birthday.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 22, 2020, 4:50 PM IST
Share this:

As promised to fans, the first look of Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming film Acharya has been revealed on his birthday. Acharya which will be his 152nd film and will release in summer 2021.

The poster showed the 65-year-old actor standing tall against an imposing backdrop with several villagers behind him.

Son Ram Charan, who is also the producer of the film also shared the motion poster of the film. The motion poster slowly unveils as suspenseful music plays in the backdrop.

Chiranjeevi's birthday is huge occasion of his fans who have been sending in wishes on social media all day. The actor thanked them, saying, "I want to thank each and everyone of you for your warm and beautiful wishes on my birthday. Heartened and humbled by your love.This love is all that has made my life and is my greatest fortune. Thank you once again."

Ahead of Chiranjeevi's birthday, son Ram Charan unveiled the common DP (Display Picture) of his father's birthday on Twitter. The poster was also shared by 100 celebrities which include superstars, actors, actresses and directors from all four languages of south cinema.

With that, the stage was set of massive celebrations of Chiranjeevi's birthday. The hashtag #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi started trending on social media as fans went gaga over the heroic introduction of the veteran actor in the motion poster.

