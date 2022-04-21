Acharya: Ram Charan Broke into Tears During an Emotional Moment with Father Chiranjeevi on Sets

After the stellar performance of Ram Charan in RRR, fans are now eager to see the South superstar in his next film Acharya alongside his father and megastar Chiranjeevi. Fans are excited to witness the father-son duo on the screen as they will be seen sharing the screen space after a long time. Acharya also stars Pooja Hegde and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role. Currently, ahead of the release of the flick on April 29, Ram Charan is busy with promotions of Acharya. And during its promotions, in a recent interview, Ram shared an emotional moment from the sets that he shared with his father.

According to a report in Bollywood Life, the 37-year-old actor opened up about shooting with Chiranjeevi sharing that he and his father practically spent a lot of time working on the project. For the unversed, this was going to be a cameo that was extended to a good length cameo in Acharya. Ram Charan revealed that they would eat together and even work out together. As they were about to wrap up shooting for the movie and head home, Ram had a feeling that he should cherish the moments forever.

Chiranjeevi later opened up to Charan and said, “We will never be able to relive these moments, Charan. What a blessing it is to be on the same journey!! I intend to make the most of this situation.”

The Magadheera actor was left stunned and speechless by his father’s words and revealed that he cried as he hugged him after that. This moment is undoubtedly, one of the most emotional moments for a father-son duo.

In an earlier interview with Variety, Ram opened up about working with his father. He was asked if he felt intimidated. “I would say acting with a man who’s really done 40 years in this field and 150 films plus, that is intimidating me more than acting with my father,” Ram said. He called it a beautiful and a learning experience.

Acharya is written and directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy under the banner of Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company.

