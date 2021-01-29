Acharya Teaser: Chiranjeevi Back in Angry Man Avatar to Teach Goons a Lesson in Power-packed Actioner

Acharya, which is bringing together father-son do Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan for the first time on screen, is all set to release this summer. The Telugu film's teaser, showing the megastar is his much-loved powerful avatar, was released today.

The teaser focussed on Chiranjeevi alone, viewers will have to wait for Ram Charan's look. The 65-year-old actor is seen emerging as the saviour for the weak. He says he is not a teacher, but he is called Acharya because he teaches bad guys a lesson.

Take a look:

Also starring Kajal Aggarwal, Acharya is being directed by Koratala Siva. Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy are jointly producing the film under Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment. Mani Sharma is scoring the music. The film is slated for release in summer, 2021.

Over the years, many believed that it was just a matter of time before the iconic father-son duo would share screen space in a film. Although Chiranjeevi did appear in cameos in a couple of Ram Charan's films and the son has turned producer for his father's recent films, their fans have yet to see them work together in a film.

It's a rare phenomenon, particularly in Telugu cinema, to have a father-son duo, who are both immensely popular with a massive fan-following, come together for a film.

