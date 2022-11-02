Acharya to Liger, Films With Big Stars But Mediocre Box Office Returns

Big stars, eminent directors, and big budgets cannot guarantee a film’s success — this harsh truth often makes itself loud and clear. This year, several highly-anticipated pan-India films featuring stars from the South film industry, either bombed or received mediocre box office success.

Let’s take a look at some of these films that did not do well at the box office:

Even Chiranjeevi, arguably the south’s biggest name, could not guarantee a good start for Acharya. The film, directed by Koratala Siva and starring Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan in an extended cameo, was released on April 29 to a lukewarm box office response.

Negative reviews caused a significant drop in the film’s box office collection in the first four days. The film was made on a whopping budget of Rs 140 crore, grossing Rs 63.5 crore worldwide in its first weekend.

Another major disaster of this year was Radhe Shyam, starring Baahubali fame Prabhas in the lead. The multilingual, romantic period drama fell short of the high expectations. This highly-anticipated film, which was produced with a whopping Rs 350 crore budget, garnered Rs 144 crore worldwide, from all languages combined, at the end of its theatrical run.

Liger, starring Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead, also received a similar fate at the box office. The film, which was directed by Puri Jagannadh, turned out to be a huge disappointment to the audience.

