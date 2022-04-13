Acharya Trailer: Fans Believe Ram Charan's Character Enhanced After RRR's Success

The theatrical trailer of the much-awaited Acharya starring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan is finally out. Reviews and comments on the trailer have been doing the rounds on the internet. Going by the comments, Ram Charan’s character Siddha has dominated the role of megastar Chiranjeevi in Acharya.

There are comments that Ram Charan’s role has been enhanced to use the image that came to the actor with RRR for the Hindi dubbed version.

The Koratala Siva directorial is gearing up for its theatrical release on April 29. For the first time, the father-son duo of Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi will be sharing the screen space. The film stars Pooja Hegde opposite Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal opposite Chiranjeevi.

In the film, the father-son duo will be seen as former Naxalites. However, Ram Charan’s role is about only 30 minutes long.

The shooting of the film has been long wrapped up by the team. With the release date approaching, the makers have initiated the film’s pre-release promotion activities.

The upcoming film is bankrolled under Matinee Entertainment and the Konidela Production Company banner. The technical crew of the film comprises Tirru, who took care of cinematography.

Koratala Shiva’s Acharya seems to have shot the film with his social message. The OTT deal for the film is also reported to be closed. The film reportedly has been bought by leading streaming OTT company Amazon Prime at a hefty price.

As per reports, all the agreements related to this deal have already been completed. Acharya will be streaming a month after its theatrical release.

