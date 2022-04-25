Acharya’s Nizam Rights Acquired By Warangal Srinu at a Whopping Rs 42 Crores

Megastar Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan’s film Acharya is all set to hit the screens on the 29th of this month. The Nizam rights of the film have been acquired at a whopping Rs 42 crores. The rights were acquired by distributor Warangal Srinu.

In a recent interview, the distributor spoke extensively about the film. Srinu said that he has always been a fan of Chiranjeevi and the actor was the inspiration for him to join the industry. He further said that he bought the rights at such an exorbitant rate due to his affection for the Megastar and trust in the director Koratala Siva. He added that he hasn’t seen the film but has full confidence that Acharya will earn him profits.

It is learned that there was a fierce rivalry between Dil Raju and Warangal Sreenu over the distribution of Acharya. Sreenu insisted and paid a huge amount to acquire the rights.

However, recovering a Rs 42-crore share in Nizam could prove to be a daunting task unless Acharya becomes a super hit.

Warangal Srinu is one of the fast-evolving distributors in Tollywood. He has left his mark in the industry in a short span by bagging the rights of some big-budget movies.

He started his career with Vishal’s film Action and has distributed a few blockbuster films in the Nizam area. Recently he acquired the Nizam rights of Acharya, Sreekaram, Check, Naandi and Seetimaar.

Warangal Srinu had also acquired the AP and Telangana rights for the Akash Puri-starrer film Romantic. The film also features Ketika Sharma as the female lead. The film was released in October 2021. He also distributed the film Enemy, released in November 2021.

It is rumoured that the Nizam-based distributor is also planning to turn producer soon and the details will be out soon.

