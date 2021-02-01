News18 Logo

Achcha Sila Diya Tune Mere Pyaar Ka: Hansal Mehta Thinks 'Simran' was Mistake, Kangana Ranaut Responds
Hansal Mehta on Saturday admitted his 2017 release Simran, starring Kangana Ranaut, was a mistake.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta on Saturday admitted his 2017 release Simran, starring Kangana Ranaut, was a mistake. He also compared the error in judgement to supporting Anna Hazare and Arvind Kejriwal in the past.

"I supported him (Anna) in good faith. Like I later supported Arvind. I don't regret it. All of us make mistakes. I made Simran," he tweeted on Saturday.

In response, Kangana tweeted, "That’s true Hansal sir, even you will agree with that, I stood by you and now you saying this, feel like singing ‘achcha sila diya tune mere payaar ka'."

Clarifying his statement, Mehta responded to her tweet writing, "Firstly, the tweet wasn’t about you. Secondly, there are things that happened after the film that left me more than hurt. It made me sorely regret making the film. All said and done you remain a fine, fine actor. And you have my respect for that. And for your kindness."

The 2017 film is about a divorcee named Praful Patel who loses her savings in a gambling bout. She then takes a loan to set things straight, and when she is unable to repay it, she finds herself drawn into a life of crime.

The film, said to be based on a true story, faced controversy when screenwriter Apurva Asrani alleged that Kangana, who has been credited as additional dialogue and story writer of the project, tried to discredit him by claiming she had developed the story with Mehta from a one-line script.

The film was a big flop at the box office.

Mehta's last release was the sports drama Chhalaang, featuring Rajkumar Rao, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jatin Sarna. The film dropped on OTT last year on Diwali.

(with inputs from IANS)


