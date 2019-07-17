Acting Allows Me to Feel, Do Things That I Wouldn’t Have Got to Do Otherwise, Says Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut last year with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath in which she starred opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.
Sara Ali Khan. (Image: Instagram/Sara Ali Khan)
Actress Sara Ali Khan, who wowed cine-goers in Kedarnath and Simmba last year, says she wants to do "everything" on screen.
"(I would like to do ) everything! People say that and sometimes they don't know what they are asking for, but I think, having shot Kedarnath and Simmba, and having experienced the different opportunities and demands these films came with, I know I love them both equally,” she said.
“I would love to work on a period film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, I would love to do an urban relatable film, romantic comedies, commercial masala movies—perhaps even try action and thriller," she added.
After doing two films, Sara will be seen in the sequel of Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal. Sharing her experience in Bollywood so far, Sara said acting "enabled me to feel and do things that I don't feel or do on a daily basis." "The most exciting is that you forget who you are, between action and cut. You attempt to do justice to somebody else's life, story and character, and that becomes you," she said.
"This way, our profession allows us to live so many lives and have so many experiences that we wouldn't have been able to on our own. Whether it was Kedarnath or Simmba, acting enabled me to feel and do things I don't feel or do on a daily basis. Some of these experiences and emotions remain etched in our hearts forever," she said.
Sara also reminisced shooting for her debut film Kedarnath, which will have its television premiere on &pictures soon. "In Kedarnath, the character was written so beautifully and it was wonderfully nuanced. There are some projects you just want to be part of instantly, and after hearing this narration I couldn't imagine not playing Mukku.
"For a debutant who hasn't trained in acting, conviction in a script and the curiosity and excitement to essay a character is most important, since that's the clutch that enables you to perform. I am thankful to (Kedarnath writer) Kanika Dhillon for writing this character that will always stay dear to me," she said.
