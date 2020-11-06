Acting Coach Saurabh Sachdeva on Creating a Talent Pool and His Show 'Taish'

19 Years of experience as an acting coach, Saurabh Sachdeva has only recently been turning heads as an artist with roles in Sacred Games, Manmarziyaan and most recently Taish. But he insists that newfound recognition on-camera has not diverted his attention from teaching aspiring students the art and craft of performance and that he will be using his fame to create more resources for his school.

"The advantage that I have now is more students will come in and I will be able to teach them. Acting will go hand-in-hand. I've been teaching everyday for the last 19 years. If I am on shoot, I try to guide my students online. Teaching is my passion and performance gives me power to create more talents and resources to continue my work," says Saurabh.

The acting guru is not worried about comparisons. "The students who I have taught are all younger to me. Naturally, we will not be getting the same kind of work."

Saurabh quotes the instance of working with his pupils Zoa Morani and Harshvardhan Rane in Taish. He says, "It never crosses my mind that they are my competitors. I love their work and I support them whenever they are performing. While working with my students I keep reminding myself that I don't have to teach now. I will not see how Harsh or anyone associated with me is 'acting'. I just come on set with an actor's point of view."

About OTT platforms giving new avenues to aspiring artists, Saurabh says, "For me it started out with Sacred Games. I got more work after that and it was a very positive experience. As a coach, there are no new norms or guidelines set for performance on streaming sites. The extent of creative display for an actor has increased because writers and directors are being more experimental, but for an actor, the basics are same."

For those harboring dreams of becoming an actor, Saurabh shares his own journey in the film industry and says, "My parents were very scared when I left Delhi for Mumbai. I firmly believe, if you want to do something big then you have to venture out of your comfort zone. When I left my former teaching school, only then I could start my own institute and become a full-fledged actor. You have to take creative, emotional and physical risks in this profession. Risk equals growth."

Saurabh's latest venture Taish is currently streaming as a web series and movie on ZEE5.