Acting Is Leisure Job, Writing Is Fulfilling: Sumeet Vyas

Mumbai: Sumeet Vyas says he enjoys the balancing act when it comes to juggling between writing and acting, as he believes the combination of two gives him an opportunity to understand the craft better. Vyas has created a niche for himself as an actor with web shows “Permanent Roommates”, “Tripling”, “Official CEOgiri” and films like “English Vinglish”, “Aurangzeb”, “Veere Di Wedding”. On the writing front, his credits include Vicky Kaushal-starrer “Love Per Square Foot”, “Tripling” season one and two and “Bang Baaja Baarat” for Y-Films. He believes as an actor, there are limitations and he may not get to play certain parts, but writing gives him a chance to live various characters. “As artists we feel the need to stimulate ourselves all the time and sometimes the opportunity that I get as an actor may not scale up for me to stimulate myself. So in that sense writing really helps. There are so many parts that I can play as an actor but there are a lot many that I can build while I am writing,” Vyas told .