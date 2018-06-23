English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Acting is Like Game of Badminton, Says Pankaj Tripathi
Pankaj Tripahi is set to essay an important character in Indrajit Lankesh's next "Shakeela".
A file photo of Pankaj Tripathi
Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is working with Richa Chadha in Shakeela -- his sixth collaboration with the actress -- says acting is like a game of badminton wherein the game becomes more interesting when both players are equally good. Pankaj will essay an important character in Indrajit Lankesh's Shakeela, a biopic on the adult movie star Shakeela. Richa is essaying the title role.
The two actors have worked together in both parts of Gangs of Wasseypur, apart from Fukrey, Masaan and Fukrey Returns. Plus, they will also be seen in Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, an Abhinav Sinha direction.
On working with Richa, Pankaj said in a statement: "All the films we have done together have worked both critically and commercially, be it Gangs Of Wasseypur or Masaan. In fact, we have done two film series, Gangs of Wasseypur and Fukrey. Just like these films, I think Abhi Toh Party Shuri Hui Hai will also work critically and commercially because it's a viable subject.
"I like working with Richa because she is a sensible actress and a good friend. So we share a level of comfort. Acting is like a game of badminton -- when there are actors on either side of the court and both players are good at the game, it automatically becomes interesting, nail biting and fun."
He said it is very important for both sides to be "equally good".
"That is why working with Richa is fun, she makes it a good interesting match, not a boring one," he said.
Also Watch
The two actors have worked together in both parts of Gangs of Wasseypur, apart from Fukrey, Masaan and Fukrey Returns. Plus, they will also be seen in Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, an Abhinav Sinha direction.
On working with Richa, Pankaj said in a statement: "All the films we have done together have worked both critically and commercially, be it Gangs Of Wasseypur or Masaan. In fact, we have done two film series, Gangs of Wasseypur and Fukrey. Just like these films, I think Abhi Toh Party Shuri Hui Hai will also work critically and commercially because it's a viable subject.
"I like working with Richa because she is a sensible actress and a good friend. So we share a level of comfort. Acting is like a game of badminton -- when there are actors on either side of the court and both players are good at the game, it automatically becomes interesting, nail biting and fun."
He said it is very important for both sides to be "equally good".
"That is why working with Richa is fun, she makes it a good interesting match, not a boring one," he said.
Also Watch
-
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor Recreates Magic of 'Munna Bhai MBBS' in Dutt Biopic New Teaser
- Tik Tik Tik Movie Review: Leave Your Thinking Caps at Home for This Sloppy Slide into Space
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Swiss Mental Toughness Turned Game Around, Coach Says
- Japan Volcano Featured in James Bond Movie Erupts, Ejecting Smoke and Rocks
- Divya Seth Shah to Play Manmohan Singh's Wife in The Accidental Prime Minister