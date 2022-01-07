'Acting Monster': Director Ajay All Praises for Chiyaan Vikram as He Wraps Cobra

Actor Chiyaan Vikram has wrapped the shooting of his part for the action thriller Cobra, director Ajay Gnanamuthu announced recently. Vikram will be playing the character of a serious person in this spy thriller drama. The Tamil film also stars Srindhi Shetty, KS Ravikumar, former cricketer Irfan Pathan and Miya George among others.

Sharing on Twitter the pictures of Vikram with the crew of Cobra, Ajay described shooting with Vikram as a “magical experience” and called the actor an “acting monster.”

Woah!! Finally #ChiyaanVikram sir wraps up his shoot for #Cobra 🔥🔥.. What a magical experience this has been!! Loveddddddddd working with you sir.. You are for sure an acting monster!! 🔥🔥🔥 Shall keep these memories very close to my heart ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/rZ98YIkKgU— R Ajay Gnanamuthu (@AjayGnanamuthu) January 5, 2022

Vikram was scheduled to have completed his portions by December 18, 2021, itself. However, he tested positive for Covid-19 and had to isolate himself. The team had to wait for his recovery and has now wrapped the shoot.

The film has triggered a lot of interest among the audience as it also marks the acting debut of former cricketer Irfan Pathan. Former Indian fast bowler will be seen essaying the role of a Turkish Interpol officer in the film, who is after Vikram.

Music composer AR Rahman scored music for the film. The movie will be produced by SS Lalit Kumar under the banner of Seven Screen Studio. The film will reportedly be released by the end of this year. However, the makers have not made any comments about the release date.

Meanwhile, Vikram will next be seen in Karthik Subbaraj directorial Mahaan. The action thriller, bankrolled by Lalit Kumar under the banner of Seven Screen Studio, is likely to release this Republic day on 26 January 2022.

