Acting or Production? Sohum Shah Chooses His Favourite Work

Sohum Shah is playing a politician in creator Subhash Kapoor’s web series Maharani. He has also produced films such as Ship of Theseus, Gulaab Gang and Tumbbad, but he says acting is easier than production.

Sohum said, “Acting is my first love. I find acting easier than production. Acting feels like a vacation. I became a producer by accident. You face some limitations as an actor because this medium belong to the director. An actor’s job is to find a good director and script. Personally speaking, I didn’t do much because the script had it all.”

But Sohum says he doesn’t get many offers. “I don’t get many offers. They think I haven’t done theatre, neither I am from NSD or FTII, whether I even know acting or not. It’s a genuine concern on their part because they probably think that since I am also a producer, I might not know how to act. Plus, the films I have done are very different. Where will you repeat those characters like from Tumbbad or Ship of Theseus! Then they also think that since I make intellectual films, I might have pre-conceived notions of my own. So, they don’t approach me quite frequently.”

He continues, “Whatever work I have gotten so far are because of personal relationships. I met Subhash Kapoor at the National Awards ceremony, and now I got to work with him. I met Hansal Mehta at the Toronto Film Festival and he took me in Simran.”

Maharani will stream on Sony Liv.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here