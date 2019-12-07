Acting, Sex are Like Bread and Butter, Says Kartik Aaryan

Actor Kartik Aaryan feels that acting and sex are like bread and butter for him.

On Zoom's By Invite Only chat show, Kartik opened up about his choices in life and talked about what is easier for him to quit - acting or sex.

He said: "Acting and sex are like bread and butter. You can't quit either. Acting and sex or love goes hand in hand for me."

Kartik added: "I don't like talking about my personal life but I don't like hiding it also. I won't stop going for a dinner at a restaurant with someone just because there will be paparazzi there."

Apart from Kartik, his Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday too spoke about their personal lives.

Ananya said: "I am not friends with any of my exes except one, as I need to know few answers. He has blocked me so I'm waiting for the response."

She also gives her mantra to deal with break-ups.

"Moving on to someone else is the best way to get over a break-up," Ananya added.

