Acting with Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man was Dream Come True: Shahab Ali

Actor Shahab Ali, who plays antagonist Sajid Ghani opposite Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man Seasons 1 and 2, is truly overwhelmed by the response the web series has been receiving. He is also glad to have gotten the opportunity to work with Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni for the show. Shahab, who has completed 3 years of acting training from National School of Drama (NSD), says it was a dream come true when he got to know that he will be the main antagonist opposite Manoj Bajpayee.

Shahab says, “I used to idolize him during my training days. The experience of working with him has been a true gift and I have truly enjoyed every second spent in his presence. The experience was much greater than what I had expected. We developed a great bond after the first season. In season two, we had some great moments together. The best thing about acting with Manoj sir is that he improvises and plays around in the scene and yet stays in the boundary of the scene and the character. So, there is always an element of surprise without any fear of going off track. And as a co-actor, this approach gave me great material to explore Sajid as well, especially in our scenes together."

Talking about his character, Shahab says, “Sajid is a lone wolf. He doesn’t like to take orders from anyone and he loves to do things his way. He is a bomb specialist and an ISIS trained terrorist. He is a stubborn, dark and vengeful person. He is sharp and calculative but at the same time very aggressive, if needed. In season two, he is much more fierce and evil. His energy is one notch up from the previous season."

Shahab who also shares screen space with actress Samantha Akkineni says he was very intrigued about the relationship of Sajid and Raji in the series. “Their graph is so intricate and beautiful. Samantha, as an actor, is extremely professional and focused and that’s why we had some really magical moments while acting together. It was very smooth and effortless with her. She responds to improvisations and is really charged emotionally. It was a great privilege to share screen with her. This experience will surely help me in future," said Shahab.

Speaking about Shahab’s performance, director duo Raj and DK commented, “Shahab is a natural and has had a fantastic formal training as well which makes him a complete package. He is a director’s actor and grasps his character with ease. His scenes with Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha have come out really well, so it’s always interesting to put him with other actors and see him emote and respond to improvisations."

Raj added, “Shahab has such a great range, I am just hoping he won’t get typecast because there’s much more than this in him."

Previously, Shahab has acted in Kedarnath, the role of Salim in Broadway style musical show Mughal-E-Azam directed by Feroz Abbas Khan (2017-present) and also played the lead role in the Bollywood musical show Zangoora- The Gypsy Prince at Kingdom of Dreams.

